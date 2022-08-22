We've Just Heard A VERY Convincing Theory About Who Sophie's Dad Is In 'Mamma Mia!'

It’s been over 14 years since the cinematic masterpiece that is ‘Mamma Mia!’ was released and we’re still wondering who Sophie’s dad is!

Was it the suave yet tone-deaf Sam (Pierce Brosnan)? The charismatic Harry (Colin Firth)? Or was it the ever-lovable/weirdly hot Bill (Stellan Skarsgård)?

Check out the new TRUE CRIME series ‘I Just Killed My Dad’ and more streaming recommendations:

It seems we’re not the only ones still speculating about which #daddy is, in fact, Sophie’s daddy.

A TikToker by the name of saruuuuuuugh (we’ll call her Sarah) has got a theory about why Sam is the father, and we’ve got to say, we’re convinced.

Check it out:

If you simply refuse to watch the video, Sarah’s theory boils down genetics (we’re not kidding).

Citing the film’s rendition of Our Last Summer, the TikToker alludes to the fact that Bill and Harry share their love of adventures and music (respectively) with Sophie’s mum, Donna (Meryl Streep), meaning Sophie could have inherited those traits from her mum alone.

Things get interesting when you realise that Sophie shares her love of art with Sam, while Donna was never shown to be artistic.

We’re just saying, it checks out…!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: