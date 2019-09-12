We've Got Your Easter Long Weekend Plans Covered!

Stuck wondering what to do this Easter?

Then keep reading for all the epic Easter events happening near you this long weekend!

Bendigo TAFE Easter Festival

Enjoy fun for the whole family at the Bendigo Easter Festival, with live entertainment, games, and the Vision Australia Easter Egg Hunt with over 170,000 eggs to find!

On Saturday, see Lion Teams and 100,000 crackers at the Chinese Spring Festival and Awakening of the Dragon, as Bendigo celebrates its Chinese heritage on the Dai Gum San Precinct.

Then find your place along the road as the sun sets to cheer on the convoy of illuminated floats in the O'Brien Electrical Torchlight Lantern Procession, ending with a spectacular fireworks display.

On Sunday watch the incredible display of colour in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade, featuring the world's longest Imperial Chinese Dragon, Sun Loong.

The Bendigo TAFE Easter Festival will run from April 19 - 22. Click here to download the program.

Easter Art Show

The annual Easter Art Show held by the Rotary Club of Bendigo is back for its 51st year, with over 700 paintings on show and for sale.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Club, with all money raised going towards local charities, volunteer groups, schools and special community projects.

The Art Show will be held at the Bendigo Town Hall, with doors open from 9am-5pm Friday through Sunday, and 9am-3pm on Easter Monday.

Easter Book Fair

If you're looking for a more relaxed way to spend the long weekend, why not settle down with a good book and a hot cuppa?

Find thousands of pre-loved books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games on sale at bargain prices, with all proceeds put back into the local community and charities.

Find out more HERE.

Main Stage on Good Friday

Get groovin' this Easter at the main stage in Rosalind Park with entertainment for the whole family.