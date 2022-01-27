We've Got The Steps To Finally Unlock Your Phone With A Mask On

Okay so something good has finaly happened. After two years we FINALLY have an update for our iPhones that allow us to open the screen with our mask on.

We've done some research and the new iOS 15.4 beta allows Face ID to function even with a face mask on. This new feature should be able to "recognize the unique features around the eye". This is exactly what we need because pulling down our mask can be troublesome in a crowded place.

To set this up you will need to head to settings and you'll be able to switch on 'Use Face ID with a Mask' and an 'Add Glasses' option if you also wear glasses with your mask.