We've Got Adele To Thank For Spotify Changing This One Annoying Feature

If you've found Spotify not the easiest app to use in the past, you're about to find a major change is afoot and it's all thanks to our saviour Adele.

Over the weekend, the app started ditching the 'shuffle' button on albums as the default and have replaced it with 'play' after Adele made them see the error of their ways, as outlined in her Tweet.

It's a fair point! Artists make the album as a story for us to listen to!

Are you happy with this change?

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!