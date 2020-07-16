We've Got A North Queensland Farmer AND Wife To Cheer For, Townsville!

It's every girls dream to marry a farmer and live that country life, right?

Well Townsville fitness trainer Sarah is putting all her hopes on Farmer Wants A Wife to make that happen!

Sarah says she's definitely motivated to find L-O-V-E!

"Honestly, I'm so over being single and am so ready for love," says the 27-year-old.

Sarah runs a very successful fitness business in Townsville, so it's safe to say she'll grace our TV screens with a lot of confidence!

The Personal Trainer has been paired with Farmer Harry, so we'll wait to see how she goes finding that physical and romantic connection...

Another North Queenslander has thrown their hat in the ring of love, and it's one of the farmers!

Farmer Sam lives three hours north of Townsville in Innisfail were he runs a tropical fruit farm #yum and says he's ready to spoil a lady.

With an Italian background, we hope Sam wins over a wife with his delicious cooking skills!

Meet Farmer Sam now...

