We've Got A New Release Date For The High-Anticipated New James Bond Film

After many false starts, we’ve finally been given an official Australian release date for No Time To Die, the latest, highly-anticipated instalment of the James Bond franchise.

After a slated premiere for April 2020, the film was inevitably postponed as Coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe. Its release date has been moved four times since then but it's now finally settled on November 11.

There were whispers of a digital release through a streaming giant like Netflix or Amazon but true to form, longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been committed to a theatrical release.

You can feast your eyes on the final trailer for No Time To Die which dropped hours ago.

The story picks up from Bond having left active service, enjoying a serene life in Jamaica. As you guessed, he is thrown back into action after an old CIA friend Felix Leiter asks for his help on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading him down a mysterious trail, facing dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die will be the last time we’ll see Daniel Craig suited up as Bond. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and features a star-studded cast featuring Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.

