We've Found The Biggest (& Best) Boozy Cocktails In Perth!

Call the squad, this is one (or three) bevvies you won't want to miss on your next night out!

We've gone and found the perfect supersized cocktail list for Perth and yes, you can use it as your go-to pub crawl guide.

You're welcome.

Goody Two's

These legends have upped the ante on your average-sized cocktail with three giant (and delicious) cocktail urns which are literally the equivalent of 10 large cocktails in each urn.

Henry Summer Bar

Bottomless top-ups did we hear you say? Look no further than these thirst-quenching cocktail jugs!

Sweetwater

Vaycay mode activated! Pretend you're on an island with these cocktail filled coconuts!

The Shorehouse

Wrap your lips around these fishbowl style glasses. These are G&T's like you've never seen them before!

The Reveley

Watch out, drool-worthy content incoming! These giant cocktails can be split for two (or if you think about it it's really a 2 for 1 deal)

Bib & Tucker

Why not enjoy at least one of your massive cocktails with a view at this stunning waterfront restaurant!

The Stables Bar

Fancy something a little different? Why not try one of these delicious cocktail blends in a giant jar!

The Indian Ocean Bar

Pimm's fanatics rejoice! We've found the perfect jug for you.

Lott Twenty

Karraff me, this is the best way to kick start any weekend!

Alabama Song Bar

Just as the name suggests, this bar is all things americano, so yes, expect supersized cocktails!

The Kingsley Tavern

While it might not technically be the 'most massive' cocktail in Perth it is by far the cutest we've seen so far!

Think we've missed any other epic cocktails in Perth?

Let us know in the comments and we'll add them to the list!

