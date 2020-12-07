We've Found All The Best Aussie Businesses To Shop With This Christmas You Won't Be Able to Stop

Honestly, one minute it's March and then the next minute, it's bloody December, so yes, as much as it kills us to say, it is almost that time of the year again!

And if you're anything like us and ended up just spending those insane end of year sales on yourself instead of buying early presents, then this might be a good way to redeem your shopping shame!

Cause you know, 2020 has not been a great year for pretty much everyone, especially down under, with everything from those horrendous bushfires at the beginning of the year to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, so what better way to spread cheer than to give back?

We'll wait.

So, without further ado, here is a list of all the best places who connect you with unique local businesses with everything from wine and cheese to artworks and toys to fashion products and so much more!

Honestly, there is something for everyone!

Buy From The Bush

This account showcases the best of all regional and rural Australian community businesses have to offer with everything from candles to cookies to gin and so much more. They also have a secondary account called, Stay In The Bush which helps to support local businesses by staying locally!

Spend With Us Australia

Again, these guys are directly working with regional and rural Australian communities who have had it rough during the drought, bushfires and COVID19.

Clothing The Gap

Aboriginal-owned and led social enterprise proudly re-investing in impact for social change, they provide some amazing shirts, hats and pretty much anything you could ever want in a clothing line!

Empty Esky

Now that most of the states are opening back up just in time for the festive season, why not travel with a purpose? These guys help connect people with beautiful staycations and venues which will help struggling local businesses. The team will help you find everything from the best local hideaways to the best local produce!

The Femeconomy

Look no further than these female-lead small businesses. These legends believe in the 'Femeconomy Effect' whereby purchasing products from female-led brands helps to perpetuate gender equality which you can do here. This business started in Australia and has since expanded to include businesses worldwide!

Blak Business

Blak Business aims to bring together information, knowledge and resources to facilitate broader learning and discussion about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander topics, they also provide great insights into the latest indigenous news and businesses.

Spend With Them

These guys originally started when the bushfires were at their worst, now they help support businesses affected by COVID19 as well!

Good On You

This one might not be 100% Australian focused, but it is Australian owned. They aim to provide sustainable and ethical information on both local and international brands so that you can shop more consciously!

Hard To Find

Known as one of Australia's leading curated marketplace for personalised gifts and unique finds, they regularly look to promote unique Australian finds but it does include products from small businesses from around the world as well, so before you buy, just double check if it's local or not!

Think we've missed a great account that is promoting locally supported brands and businesses in Australia?

Let us know in the comments and we'll do our best to add it in our collection!

Until then, happy hunting people, let's shop the change we want to see!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Merry Christmas! Santa Radio is now available on the Hit App. Download it now for iOS or Android.