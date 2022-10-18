We Think We've Cracked Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Ingredient List!

That bagged Harry Styles

Article heading image for We Think We've Cracked Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Ingredient List!

The internet is running rampant after claims Olivia Wilde made Harry Styles a salad with her FAMOUS salad dressing while still married to Jason Sudeikis.

So obviously, we had to know what's in this illusive salad dressing that bagged Harry Styles as her boyfriend!

Here's what we found out about the most popular salad dressing in the world right now: 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

18 October 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs