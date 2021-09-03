We Spoke With The Legend Who Lead The Campaign To Get Our Paralympians Equal Pay

Our new favourite advocate

Article heading image for We Spoke With The Legend Who Lead The Campaign To Get Our Paralympians Equal Pay

Hanna Lassen via Getty

It’s an inequality that many of us didn’t understand the severity of; Why weren't Paralympians getting paid the same amount as their Olympic counterparts?

We spoke with Chloe Dalton, the Rio 2016 gold-medallist who spearheaded the campaign to assure all Australians got paid their part for outstanding achievements on the world stage.

Catch the chat with our new favourite advocate here:

Nick Barrett

17 hours ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

