We Spoke To The Voice Of Boo From Monsters, Inc. Mary Gibbs!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Mary Gibbs, who voiced the adorable Boo in Monsters, Inc., about the movie, what she remembers from set and what she's up to now!

First off, we noticed on Zoom that Mary had a tattoo of Boo!

Mary was only a toddler when she took on the role, Billy Crystal walking her down the red carpet and, we had to know her thoughts on a fan theory surrounding Boo!

Finally, would she play Boo again?

Missed the chat? Here's what we found out about the voice of Boo, Mary Gibbs:

