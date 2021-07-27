We Spoke To A Witch Who Debunked Everything You Think You Know About Witches!

This morning on the show, Cliffo & Gabi spoke to Pam Grossman, a practising witch who shared what it's like living as a witch and whether the stereotypes are real!

We wanted to know what is it like being a witch, what happens day-to-day and is she a good witch or a bad witch?

When we think of a witch, we think of potions and spells - so does Pam do this and how does it all work?

There was only one way to end this: a game of fact or fiction. Do witches fly on broomsticks, do they own a cauldron and do they have green skin and warts on their noses?

Missed the chat? Here's what we found out about being a witch:

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.