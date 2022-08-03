We Speak To A Woman Who Can't Recognise Her Own Husband's Face Due To Facial Blindness

Here's how she recognises people

Article heading image for We Speak To A Woman Who Can't Recognise Her Own Husband's Face Due To Facial Blindness

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Lulu Rose, who revealed she has facial blindness, where she can't recognise people's faces.

We found out how this happens, how long she's lived with the condition and how she recognises people while living with this condition.

Lulu even admitted her husband and kids play tricks on her!

Missed the chat? Here's what Lulu Rose had to say about living with facial blindness:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

3 August 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Cliffo and Gabi
Hit Queensland
Listen Live!
Cliffo and Gabi
Hit Queensland
Cliffo and Gabi
Hit Queensland
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs