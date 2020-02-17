We’re So Excited For The Epic Line Up At AusGP Sessions

With the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix just under a month away, we are so keen to get along and see some epic performances at the AusGP Sessions.

Fresh off their performance in front of MORE THAN 70 THOUSAND PEOPLE as part of the Fire Fight Bushfire Relief concert, Melbourne Duo Peking Duk are headlining the AusGP Sessions, with what promises to be an epic DJ Set.

Given their high-octane performance style, Peking Duk will be in their element, as they play alongside the sounds of the fast cars and crazy crowds, we might struggle to keep up with the pace. It’s bound to be absolute madness!

Not only that, but you’ll be able to see a stack of artists alongside them, some of those already announced include Client Liaison, Bag Raiders, CXLOE, Tigerlily (Live), Mashd N Kutcher, Benson and Yo! Mafia with plenty more hitting the stage.

If you’re like us and can’t wait for this one, there’s already a spotify playlist of tunes to get you hyped up in the meantime. You can check that out here!

For more information about AusGP Sessions and to buy your ticket to the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, visit www.grandprix.com.au or call 1800 100 030. AusGP Sessions will run from Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th March 2020. Anyone who buys a Grand Prix ticket will be able to attend AusGP Sessions.