We're Petitioning For An Aussie Series Of 'Listen To Your Heart' Because We Need More Crazy Reality Dating Shows

While we're sitting around waiting for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to return to screens, the USA has meanwhile cooked up a new spin-off series called The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, and quite frankly it's what dreams are made of.

The show features musically inclined bachelors and bachelorettes who "meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music".

It's a weird mix of The Bachelor, Big Brother, and Idol, as couples participate in musical challenges, including live judged performances, and rose ceremonies (duh) while all living together like one big, happy family in the Bachy mansion.

A show like this has endless opportunities for musical puns, like a romantically whispered 'you're the peanut butter to my JAM', a cheeky 'no STRINGS attached', or perhaps a snippy 'he's nothing but TREBLE', which is all we're here for tbh.

Plus, it's not like our main man Osher hasn't got experience hosting a musical television series...

AND we already know contestants would be totally into it. Remember that time all the boys serenaded Georgia Love? Or when Ali Oetjen sung through her season promo? Or like every other serenade on the red carpet and beyond? (Thank you Mak, Carlin and my personal fav Eliza for paving the way into the future).

Let us know what you think of the series coming to Australia!

Miss the show? Catch up below...