We’re Counting Down The Days Until 101.9 The FOX Presents AusGP Sessions At The Grand Prix

Less than 10 days until the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix gets underway away, and we can’t wait to get down there and see some fantastic performances at the AusGP Sessions.

Melbourne Duo Peking Duk will be headlining the AusGP Sessions with a DJ set, just a few weeks after rocking the stage at the Fire Fight Bushfire Relief concert.

Alongside them is a jam-packed lineup of artists ready to take the Grand Prix by storm. Client Liaison, Bag Raiders (DJ Set), CXLOE, Tigerlily (Live), Mashd N Kutcher, Benson and Yo! Mafia, Rojdar and DJ Kitty Kat are among those ready to hit the stage, with more artists performing across the 4 days.

To get yourself ready for the AusGP sessions, you can listen to the official Spotify playlist of tunes to build up your excitement for the show.

For more information about AusGP Sessions presented by 101.9 The Fox and to buy your ticket to the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, visit www.grandprix.com.au or call 1800 100 030. AusGP Sessions will run from Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th March 2020. Anyone who buys a Grand Prix ticket will be able to attend AusGP Sessions.