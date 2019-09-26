Let’s be real, we may still be recovering from the drama of The Bachelor… but that doesn’t mean we don’t want MORE!

We are all sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for The Bachelorette to start… and now we finally have an air date!!!

The drama will all begin again on October 9th!

It was rumoured that Angie Kent’s season was going to start this week, or next week at the latest, but it appears that The Masked Singer has taken number one priority for now.

We honestly can't wait to see Angie find the man of her dreams!

So what, we are just meant to guess people in masks until then?

The Bachelorette Australia begins at 7.30pm, on October 9th on Channel 10.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!