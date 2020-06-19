We Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate Mr Blake Carrington In Dynasty
Hottest dad on tele!
So, I've brought you here today to talk about a very, VERY important topic: Dynasty's Mr Blake Carrington.
After bingeing season 1 and being well-in season 2, I have to admit the obvious: Blake Carrington might very well be the hottest dad on TV.
So, I did some stalking of the actor who plays him, Grant Show.
But then, I Googled 'young Grant Show' and my friends, have I come across some gold! May I present to you, hot af young Grant show:
Yes, hello
How do you do?
You're welcome!
Love Dynasty too? Here's 5 reasons why we love Blake Carrington:
