We Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate Mr Blake Carrington In Dynasty

So, I've brought you here today to talk about a very, VERY important topic: Dynasty's Mr Blake Carrington.

After bingeing season 1 and being well-in season 2, I have to admit the obvious: Blake Carrington might very well be the hottest dad on TV.

So, I did some stalking of the actor who plays him, Grant Show.

But then, I Googled 'young Grant Show' and my friends, have I come across some gold! May I present to you, hot af young Grant show:

Yes, hello Yes, hello

How do you do? How do you do?

You're welcome!

Love Dynasty too? Here's 5 reasons why we love Blake Carrington:

