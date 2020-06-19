We Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate Mr Blake Carrington In Dynasty

Hottest dad on tele!

Article heading image for We Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate Mr Blake Carrington In Dynasty

So, I've brought you here today to talk about a very, VERY important topic: Dynasty's Mr Blake Carrington.

After bingeing season 1 and being well-in season 2, I have to admit the obvious: Blake Carrington might very well be the hottest dad on TV.

So, I did some stalking of the actor who plays him, Grant Show. 

But then, I Googled 'young Grant Show' and my friends, have I come across some gold! May I present to you, hot af young Grant show: 

Yes, hello
How do you do?

You're welcome! 

Love Dynasty too? Here's 5 reasons why we love Blake Carrington: 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

Amber Lowther

2 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
TV
Dynasty
Blake Carrington
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
TV
Dynasty
Blake Carrington
Hit Entertainment
TV
Dynasty
Blake Carrington
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs