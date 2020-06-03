We'll Be Giving Away $120k Worth Of Staycations Courtesy Of Newcrest Mining & Orange360!

Newcrest Mining and Orange360 have teamed up for a local tourism initiative, developed to inject some much needed funds back into the local economy.

The news comes just as restrictions are beginning to ease across the country, enabling the Central West region to start repairing the damage done to the economy.

Orange360 has managed to acquire $120,000 from Newcrest's $20 million Community Support Fund, which was developed to assist and support the community as it struggles through the impact of COVID-19.

The news comes as a huge relief to business owners, after the tourism and hospitality industry was hit especially hard by the pandemic.

The Newcrest & Orange360 $120k Staycation Giveaway is expected to put money straight back into the local economy, with prizes supporting local hospitality and retail businesses across the region, giving prize winners a taste of what local tourism has to offer.

Orange360 Chair, Peter Robinson says, the pandemic couldn't have hit at a worse time for the region.

“The Orange region visitor economy is worth over $300 million annually and employs over 6,000 local residents. Lock downs were introduced just as we were hitting the peak of our tourism season and it’s been devastating for many of our operators,” - Peter Robinson

Distressing statistics were released on April 30 by the NSW Business Chamber reflecting up to 5,622 jobs lost throughout the Central West and Orange regions, due to the fallout from COVID-19 with a huge majority of these jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The staycation giveaways will be launching across Southern Cross Austereo Networks in June, with a whopping 80 prizes to be won, valued at $1,500 each.

According to Southern Cross Austereo General Manager of Central West, Steve Golfin, HIT & Triple M are very excited to do their part for the retail, hospitality and tourism industries.

“Triple M and HIT FM are excited to partner with Newcrest and Orange360 with this stimulus initiative, at a time where our local economy could use a boost,” - Steve Golfin

Each prize pack will contain two nights' accomodation, $400 worth of vouchers to local food and beverage vendors and $500 Newcrest Dollars using the "Shop Orange" cards for retail shopping.

