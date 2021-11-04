ALPHABUCKS: We Just Gave Away One Million Dollars

Australian radio history was made today as we crowned our very first millionaire!

Knowing a Justin Bieber song starting with the letter “A” was the clincher for Stacey from Casula in Sydney in winning the whopping guaranteed $1,000,000 cash by playing $1,000,000 Alphabucks with Carrie and Tommy.

LISTEN TO THE BIG MOMENT HERE:

Needing to answer 10 questions correctly, with one letter in 30 seconds, was all it took for Stacey to win against 48 other finalists who lined up to play all over the country, live from the Hit studios.

Stacey from Casula NSW made it to Million Dollar Day when she won her local Alphabucks competition on 2Day FM’s breakfast show with Hughesy, Ed & Erin.

“How can you even put into words what it’s like to win a million dollars! I never thought this could happen to someone like me. Now, after 16 years of renting we can finally own our family home,” she said.

“This was one of the most amazing moments I think I have ever had in my entire radio career. It was incredible, she was so deserving and … I am actually lost for words and that doesn’t happen very often,” said Carrie.

“What an honour to be part of literally changing someone’s life... how great,” said Tommy.

