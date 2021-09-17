We Just Copped A Glimpse Into The Next Season Of MAFS & We Are SO Ready For The Chaos

It’s a been a dreary few months with all of the lockdowns and lack of juicy reality TV drama but I’m here to share some fantastic news for all of you reality TV junkies… MAFS is BACK!

We just caught a glimpse into the next season of Married and First sight and we are absolutely ready for the chaos.

For those of you who haven’t been privy to the notoriously dramatic reality TV series, it essentially entails three ‘love experts’ (emphasis on the quotation marks) …

Who collect a bunch of men and women looking for love, marry them off to each other and then send these complete strangers into a high-pressure and undoubtedly awkward situation to live as newly-weds and hopefully fall in love.

While the show was supposed to be all about the love, the focus has quickly shifted to the dinner parties which are never short on chaos, drama and flying drinks.

For those of you who do know the show, Channel Nine have just announced a whole new group of contestants who are ready to find ‘love’ (there go those quotation marks again) and apparently, they are the most attractive bunch yet, which is kind of savage to be honest.

“Get ready for the most handsome new grooms and breathtaking new brides we’ve ever hitched,” the booming voice on the trailer announces.

For those who love to creep on the contestants Instagrams before the show airs, unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t give us any names so you’re out of luck, HOWEVER, we do get a glimpse at four of the new brides and two of the grooms.

So, strap in MAFS fans because next season is bound to be just as, if not more, chaotic than last season!

Check out the trailer below...

Tune into the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.