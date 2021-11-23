We Have The Macquarie Dictionary Word Of The Year Shortlist So Brb Gonna Have A Menty-B

It's that time of year where we vote for the best word for the Macquarie Dictionary Word of the Year, and boy, they have not disappointed us.

So, you're probably wondering what it's all about. Here's what Word of the Year is:

Each year, the Macquarie Dictionary calls together a selected Committee to discuss the new words and definitions that have entered the Macquarie Dictionary over the year. The aim of this is to select one of these to be awarded the Word of the Year.

As part of this process, the editors create a long list of words which over the course of a few hours, are whittled down into a short list. And from this, a Word of the Year is chosen.

There are 19 words in the running, including the term 'menty-b', meaning:

noun Colloquial a breakdown in one's mental health. Also, menty b.

Other words include range anxiety, brick-bait and NFT!

If you want to cast your vote for your fave word before you have a menty-b, you can vote here!

