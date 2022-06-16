We Have The Teaser Trailer For Harry Styles' Movie, 'My Policeman'

We have the official teaser for Harry Styles' new movie, My Policeman!

My Policeman is a beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, The film follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Check out the teaser trailer here:

The film will star Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Daweson and Rupert Everett, and is based on the book by Bethan Roberts.

My Policeman will release exclusively on Prime Video Australia on November 4, 2022

