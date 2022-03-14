We Have The Official Trailer For 'The Kardashians' Dropping On Disney+ This April!

The countdown begins! Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for The Kardashians coming to the streaming platform on April 14!

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Check out the trailer here:

We're shown a behind-the-scenes look at the business side of the family and more of their private lives, including Kourtney and Travis Barker trying for a baby, Kylie's pregnancy and the relationship between Kim and Pete Davidson! We even see a look inside the relationship between Kim and Kanye, as well as Khloé's ongoing 'it's complicated' relationship with Tristan Thompson.

New episodes will be dropping weekly from April 14, and we've never been so ready!

