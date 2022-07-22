We Have The Full Trailer Of 'Candy' Starring Jessica Biel As An Axe Murderer

We have the official trailer of upcoming new series, Candy, starring Jessica Biel.

The 7th Heaven star will play Candy Montgomery, a woman who was accused of killing her friend, Betty Gore with an axe in 1980...and it's a true story.

Candy was later acquitted of the murder. And now, we get a closer look into the story.

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Check out the full trailer here:

The all-new Star Original series will be streaming on Disney+ this July 27.

