We Have The First Trailer For 'Ms. Marvel' Coming To Disney+!

Disney+ have released the trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ "Ms. Marvel", and that it will be dropping this June!

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Check it out here:

Kamala is often daydreaming about boys and in her own 'fantasy land'. But what does she do when the future is in her hands (literally)?

The series will launch exclusively on Disney+ on June 8!

