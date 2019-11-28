We have Important News From The Griffith City Council

The Griffith City Council has announced works to the Griffith City Pound and Rehoming Centre starting Monday, December 9th.

Chairperson of the Griffith City Pound and Rehoming Centre, Councillor Doug Curran says the works will result in kennel and drop off closures.

“It is essential to close the out of hours animal drop off area in order to carry out the works required,” - Councillor Curran

There will also be a limited amount of kennels available to enable the reciting of walls and floors inside of the kennels.

The works are expected to last approximately seven days, while a sealant is applied to all of the wall and floor surfaces.

Councillor Curran says the sealant is necessary in preventing the spreading of disease among the animals in their care.

“The safety and wellbeing of animals who unfortunately find their way into the facility is a priority for us and these works will assist in making it a safer place.” - Councillor Curran

The Council wants to remind pet owners that microchipping your pet is a mandatory requirement to ensure your pet stays safe if they stray from home.

“While the out of hours area is inaccessible, we would ask that if you find an animal that you endeavour to keep it secure if it is safe to do so, and contact Rangers the next business day,” - Councillor Curran

