We Have Been #Blessed With A Bubble O'Bill Easter Egg!

There's nothing better than stuffing your face with Easter eggs every year, and this time, one of our favourite Aussie ice-creams is turning into one!

The first ever Bubble O'Bill Easter egg will be gracing the shelves at Woolworths and making all of our childhood dreams come true.

In collaboration with Chocolatier Australia, the 160g Easter egg will be coated in strawberry marbled creamy milk chocolate mixed with crunchy caramel and chewy berry pieces.

Not ONLY that, but inside will have 5 of Bubble O'Bill's iconic bubblegum noses..which they cannot possibly leave out!

You can get your hands on one from March 16 at Woolworths for $10!

