We Have An Outlander Season 6 Premiere Date!

We've got the teaser, and now we have the official release date for Outlander season 6!

Things are once again ramping up for the Frasers, who adjust to life alongside the Christies with the American Revolution on its way.

In the teaser, we see Claire say, "It's starting. A storm. The war. It's almost here".

Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht has spoken about what fans can expect in the 6th instalment.

"Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in season six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World," he said.

So, when can we expect Outlander season 6 to hit our screens?

Mark your calendars for March 6, 2022, where there will be a 90-minute first episode!

Also, don't forget that season 7 has already been confirmed by Starz, so it looks like we're not saying goodbye to Jamie and Claire anytime soon!

