We Have A Release Date For Sex And The City Reboot 'And Just Like That'!

We're not far off the Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That.

We've been treated to sneak peeks of filming, as well as costumes and new characters bracing our screens (like a grown up Brady!) and finally, they have given us a date to lock in.

In a new video posted from the show's official Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker told us when we can expect to see the series drop.

Gather the gals because And Just Like That will be dropping in December!

WE HAVEN'T BEEN THIS EXCITED SINCE THE LAST SEX AND THE CITY MOVIE!

Consider us unavailable this December.

