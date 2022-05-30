We Have A Fresh Update On The Jackson & Olivia Cheating Scandal!

The DRAMA that has happened this weekend is a lot to handle, but we've been keeping a close eye on all the details.

As you might have seen on the weekend, MAFS 2022 groom Jackson Lonie was spotted making out with a woman (who is NOT Olivia) in Melbourne. His MAFS bride and current girlfriend, Olivia Frazer, had gone home to bed after being out with him and friends earlier.

A video of Jackson making out with this mystery girl was posted online and spread like WILDFIRE!

We've been wondering what has been happening behind closed doors, especially after Olivia was spotted at Sydney Airport the day after, leaving Jackson behind in Melbourne.

But now, we have a fresh update on where they stand after Jackson cheated on Olivia.

