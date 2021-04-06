We Find Out What It's Like Being In A Throuple Relationship & How It Can Work!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi challenged themselves today with their segment, Never Gonna Get One, to find someone who is in a throuple.

Well, they got one! Firstly, they chat to Dr Ian Jenkins, a US doctor who lives in a gay relationship with 3 men, and is also the first couple to ever get 3 dads listed on the birth certificate!

He spoke about the benefits of being in a throuple when having a baby, how long they've been together, if jealousy is a thing and his advice for anyone looking at polyamory.

Not only that, but they were also joined by a QLDer who is in a polyamorous relationship with 4 people! We found out who is part of it and how it works for them.

Missed the chat? Find out how a throuple/polyamorous relationship works here:

