We Find Out If We Really Need To Walk 10,000 Steps A Day

If you have a Fibit, you might have jumped on the walking 10,000 steps a day regime...but is that the magic number for us to do day-to-day to stay healthy?

Walking 10,000 steps a day is said to help reduce our risk of serious illnesses, like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. But where did 10,000 steps come from?

Well it's said to come from a pedometer sold in 1960s Japan called "Manpo-kei" which translates to "10,000 steps meter". That principal of 10,000 steps has since stuck with the smartwatches we see today!

In a study by Harvard Medical School, women with a mean age of 72 were measured how many steps they took per day over a week. The study found that women who averaged approximately 4,400 steps had significantly lower mortality rates during a 4.3-year period compared to those who took 2,700 steps.

So, increasing your overall physical activity reduces your risk of death. While 10,000 is said to be the "magic number", as long as you're moving and improving, that's a pretty great start.

