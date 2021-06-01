We Find Out How The BBC's Martin Bashir Will Be Depicted In The Crown!

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, especially how The Crown will depict Martin Bashir's grooming of Princess Diana.

Bashir has formally been found in breach of guidelines to get an interview with the late Princess Diana.

An investigation has concluded Martin Bashir is guilty of deceitful behaviour - presenting fake documents to get the 1995 tell-all Panorama interview. So, will we see this story come to life on Netflix's The Crown?

We also found out what William and Kate's recent tour of Scotland tells us about the next steps for the House of Windsor.

And, of course, we couldn't have a royal update without some goss on Harry and Meghan! Should they lose their HRH titles and could their baby already be born?

