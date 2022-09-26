We Finally Have The First Look For Bridgerton Prequel 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

We've been given the first look at Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story!

We previously told you that Shondaland and Netflix announced some details, including what we can expect story-wise and all of the actors who have signed on.

The focus of the unnamed spin-off will be a young Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton), who married the King of England against her will.

Shondaland describes the story as, a young Charlotte enters the London royal court and must quickly come to terms with the fact that she’s something entirely different than what the rest of the royals expected. Even so, we know Charlotte to be a quick study, and her cunning and wit soon see her navigating the palace, her unpredictable husband, and British high society with panache.

Check out the first look here:

India Ria will be taking on the role as a young Queen Charlotte and we'll be treated to Lady Danbury's backstory with a younger version played by Arsema Thomas.

Connie Jenkins-Greig will be playing a young version of Violet, who has been described as a kind and inquisitive teenager who has not yet entered the marriage mart or become a Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be coming to Netflix in 2023!

