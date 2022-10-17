We FINALLY Have An Update On 'Ginny And Georgia' Season 2!

It’s been over a year since Netflix gave us the sensational first season of 'Ginny & Georgia'… so when can we expect Season 2?!

Season 1 introduced us to mother-daughter duo Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry), who moved to New England after living their life on the run.

After tensions escalated (mostly due to 15yo Ginny being more mature than her 30yo mother), the inaugural season concluded with Ginny and her younger brother, Austin, running away from their family’s chaotic matriarch.

While we’ve yet to hear anything official from Netflix, Brianne Howey has revealed that another season of the surprise hit series isn’t just coming, it’s finished!

Well, sort of…

Production has wrapped on Season 2, but post-production involves translating the series into 180 languages; a process which is just as time consuming as it sounds.

“The show is done,” Howey told E! News.

“[Translating the show] takes about four months… so it’s not actually the show itself [that isn’t finished]”

When asked about a timeframe for Season 2’s release, Howey said it’ll be coming ‘soon’.

While that may not be the definitive answer we were looking for, writer/executive producer Debra J. Fisher previously stated new episodes would be coming in ‘mid to late December’.

We’ll have to wait to hear more from Netflix, but we’re just glad our second favourite mother-daughter duo (after Kath & Kim) hasn't been forgotten!

