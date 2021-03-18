We Finally Have An Expert Explanation On Why Only People Under 25 Can Hear This Sound!

You might've seen recently on social media the new video that is sending the internet into a frenzy!

Thanks to a couple of TikTokers, people all around the world are only just discovering a sound that is inaudible for people over the age of 25.

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo have finally spoken to an audio hearing expert who has revealed the hilarious reason why only people under 25 can hear this sound!

Take a listen below to find out:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download LiSTNR App & catch up now to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!