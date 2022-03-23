We FINALLY Have A Release Date For 'Selling Sunset' Season 5!

Good news, everyone! Selling Sunset is coming back and it’s hitting our screens far sooner than we expected.

Netflix have announced the fifth season of the hit realtor-centric reality series will be dropping on April 22nd, with many fan-favourites returning for our entertainment.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanesse Villela will be back to sell some of the most fabulous houses Los Angeles has to offer, with a fair share of drama, to boot!

Joining the Oppenheim Group is Chelsea Lazkani, an LA-based luxury realtor with degrees in business, economics and International Oil & Gas Management from two of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

Selling Sunset S5 will be hitting Netflix on April 22.

