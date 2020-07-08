We Finally Have A Date When Bunnings Sausage Sizzles Will Be Back

A question which might've been on your mind during this time when will I be able to get my weekend Bunnings sanga again?

Well, that question has finally been answered.

As Western Australia continues to move towards easing restrictions this has meant that of course the plans of the return of the beloved Bunnings sausage is definitely included.

The weekend tradition that helps much raise much-needed funds for community groups has been on hold since March but Bunning's chief operating officer Deb Poole has confirmed that they are working with local governments to have sausages sizzling by the end of July.

“We know people are missing our community sausage sizzles and we are working on a careful plan to bring them back in places where restrictions have eased,” said Deb.

Well, there you have it, folks.

Keep your eyes peeled for the end of this month for any WA stores cooking up a storm!

