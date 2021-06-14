- Entertainment NewsWe Feel Clueless After Alicia Silverstone Schooled Us On Pronouncing Her Name Wrong!
We Feel Clueless After Alicia Silverstone Schooled Us On Pronouncing Her Name Wrong!
Ugh, as if!
So, it turns out we're clueless! Alicia Silverstone has schooled everyone on TikTok for mispronouncing her name!
This whole time, we've been saying "Alee-sha" - fair enough, right? Like, that makes sense?
But alas, we are wrong! It's actually pronounced "Alee-see-ah". Just wow. Why are we learning this so late?!
Watch 'Alee-see-ah' Silverstone school us all here:
We are officially 'Clueless'.
