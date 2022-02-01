'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Hits #1 On The Billboard Hot 100

We Don’t Talk About Bruno? Lies!

Just days after eclipsing ‘Let It Go’ to become Disney’s biggest hit in almost 30 years, the Encanto track has managed to snake its way to the top of the Billboard 100.

Parents across the globe have been subjected to the earworm since the film’s release last November, with many being worn down to the point where they claim to be obsessed with the track.

Hilary Duff was the first celebrity mum to have alluded to the song, opening something of a Pandora’s Box when she belted out the chorus in a recent Instagram post.

While the extent of the damage remains to be seen, we can’t expect to say ‘goodbye’ to the song any time soon.

In a bit of a blunder, the House of Mouse had submitted one of Encanto’s other tracks, Dos Oruguitas, for an Oscar nomination, clearly not expecting ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ to take off.

They took a calculated risk but boy oh boy, are they bad at math.

