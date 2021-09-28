We Cracked One Of THE Hardest Clues For Baby On The Masked Singer!

We saw another show-stopping episode of The Masked Singer last night which saw Lightning unmasked as Alli Simpson!

While we're sad to see her go, we saw a bunch of new clues for the remaining Masked Singers, including Mullet, Vampire, Kebab, Dolly and Baby.

Speaking of Baby, we have cracked one of THE hardest clues on our dedicated The Masked Singer podcast, Behind The Mask, and we're pretty sure we are geniuses now.

Want to know who we're certain Baby is?! Find out the clue and the celebrity here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!