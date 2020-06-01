We Caught Up With Sister2Sister & Accidentally Got an Exclusive!

Can you believe it's been 20 years since their debut album?!

Growing up in the early 2000’s, I took so much inspo from two Aussie sisters, Christine & Sharon Muscat of Sister2Sister, or S2S.

They wore chokers, so I wore chokers, they wore tank tops, so I wore tank tops, I even cut myself a front fringe because they had front fringes (that was a mistake, not everyone can pull off bangs), and I really related to the song Sister, especially with the line ‘she can be a real nightmare.’ They were icons!

That song saw them snag the ARIA for Best Independent Release, and their debut album One peaked at No.3 on the Aria Album chart, this month that album celebrates it’s 20th birthday!

We caught up with them to see what they've been up to since then, & they accidentally gave us an exclusive!

