We Better Get Organised As AusPost Just Released Their Christmas Cut Off Times

How is it nearly Christmas time!? Where has this year gone...

We can't believe that because of all the wacky border closures, right now is when we need to be thinking about what gifts we need to be buying for Christmas - especially, if you are like us, someone who shops online.

Don't worry as we've got the scoop and AusPost have released their cut off dates nice and early so we can get organised ASAP.

AusPost have said that the cut-off date for shipping anywhere in Australia for regular Parcel Post will be December 13. This is much earlier than usual. Now if you are like us, you may need to look at ordering your items using express post where the cut off is December 20.

However, if you need to send gifts to WA and NT you'll need to be aware of he extra time that is needed to send over to the other side of the country. Items must be sent by December 8 or by December 15 by express post if you want to get them delivered in time to open up on Christmas day.

If you love sending hand written Christmas cards then they'll arrive in letterboxes if you send them by Monday December 20 within the same state, and Thursday December 16 for those loved ones who are interstate.

If you are sending gifts overseas, cut-off dates vary or may be suspended. We recommended checking out the AusPost website for more info.

Merry Christmas!