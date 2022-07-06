Watch This Wedding Guest Accidentally Start A Fire & Keep Dancing

In the words of Cascada, "Evacuate the dance floor!" But seriously, evacuate because there's a FIRE!

A video of a wedding guest has gone viral after the man accidentally lit a fire with sparklers while dancing and it's pure chaos.

The man was dancing with a woman to I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred (standard) and didn't notice he had even LIT a fire until there was screaming.

After lighting it, the obviously drunk man tried to put it out with his damn bare hands and ended up successfully doing so by stomping on it.

But it's the dancing afterwards that really made it incredible.

Check out the hilarious video here:

This is pure and utter chaos we can only HOPE to aspire to!

Stay safe with those sparklers, kids!

