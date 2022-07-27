Watch The Official Trailer For Prime Video's New Series 'A League Of Their Own'

Prime Video have debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated series, A League of Their Own!

The action-packed trailer gives a nod to its inspiration, the original 1992 film of the same name, while featuring new characters and their unique journeys through a fresh reimagining of its predecessor.

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and outside of it.

The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

Check out the trailer here:

The series will premiere all eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

