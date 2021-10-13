Watch The Chilling New Trailer Of 'You' & See Joe As A First-Time Dad

Joe Goldberg will be creeping us out even more this week when You season 3 drops on Netflix on Friday, October 15.

If you thought season 2 was intense, it looks like we're in for a treat for season 3...as in the type of treat that gives you goosebumps because you're so creeped out.

Season 2 ended with Joe (Penn Badgley) finding out that Love (Victoria Pedretti) was not only pregnant with his child, but she is just as crazy as him. A match made in hell, you might say.

Their future together looks fine and dandy - they move to the suburbs, have an adorable baby, buuut...Joe then finds his new obsession: their next door neighbour.

Check out the trailer below:

Although Joe seems to be doing better, his inner thoughts and obsessions take over once again.

Also, remember that glass box? Well, it has followed them to their basement, so we can definitely expect to see some classic Joe moves once again in the new season!

Get ready for the new season of You on Netflix, dropping October 15.

