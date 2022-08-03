Watch Jason Momoa Randomly Start Handing Out Drinks On A Flight To Hawaii!

He's just the best

Article heading image for Watch Jason Momoa Randomly Start Handing Out Drinks On A Flight To Hawaii!

Jason Momoa has proven once again why he is one of the most loved stars!

This time, he was spotted handing out bottles of water to people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. No, we're not joking. BUT, it's not just ANY water, either. Eagle-eyed fans noticed they're actually from his own brand, Mananalu.

In the TikTok video shared, the Aquaman star was seen pulling a food and drinks cart down the aisle of the plane with a flower in his ear - his left ear to be exact, which means he's TAKEN. NOOOOOO!

Check it out here: 

@livinglikekylee My aunty sent me this vid, i just thought i'd share 😍✈️ #PostitAffirmations #hawaiitiktok #jasonmomoa #flightattendantlife ♬ The Little Mermaid (Marimba Remix) - Harry Goes Boom!

It's also said Momoa treated passengers to 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles! We honestly couldn't love him more.

Bless him. 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

3 August 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Jason Momoa
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Jason Momoa
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Jason Momoa
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs