Watch Jason Momoa Randomly Start Handing Out Drinks On A Flight To Hawaii!

Jason Momoa has proven once again why he is one of the most loved stars!

This time, he was spotted handing out bottles of water to people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. No, we're not joking. BUT, it's not just ANY water, either. Eagle-eyed fans noticed they're actually from his own brand, Mananalu.

In the TikTok video shared, the Aquaman star was seen pulling a food and drinks cart down the aisle of the plane with a flower in his ear - his left ear to be exact, which means he's TAKEN. NOOOOOO!

Check it out here:

It's also said Momoa treated passengers to 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles! We honestly couldn't love him more.

Bless him.

