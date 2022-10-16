Watch and Act Alerts In Place Across State’s North And North-West

As flooding across Tasmania's north and north-west eases, authorities are warning residents to remain vigilant.

There are no longer any Emergency Warnings issued, however there are several Watch and Act Alerts still in place.

SES acting director Leon Smith issued an update on Monday about 7:45am saying there are concerns about the rain expected to hit the state in coming days.

"There is still significant flooding, and this will continue to subside over the coming days after the peak was reached on the South Esk River early on Sunday morning.

"The easing situation is reflected in the SES warnings," he said. "There are no current emergency warnings in effect.

"There are watch and act warnings current for Carrick to Blackstone Heights and Trevallyn Dam to Tailrace Park.

The SES has urged drivers to be aware of road closures and areas impacted by flood and storm damage.

“The SES has utilised ground crews, drones and a Special Intelligence Gathering Helicopter over the last few days to identify flood impacts across Tasmania,” Mr Smith said.

“They have identified damaged bridges, roads, homes, and other impacts. The information is being used by government agencies and municipal councils to support affected communities’ recovery from the event. - SES acting director Leon Smith

Meantime, the Bureau of Meteorology had issued a minor flood warning for the South Esk and North Esk rivers, which both contribute to flows in the kanamaluka/River Tamar.

Keep up-to-date with the weather and flood warnings from the official emergency sources:

Click here for the latest weather forecast and warnings.

Click here for current flood warnings and advice.

Click here for advice on how to prepare, and make flood and evacuation plans

Click here for road closures.

Call SES on 132 500 for flood and storm-related emergency assistance.

Dial Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.