Waste Management Workers Strike Across Sydney And Canberra

A number of strikes are occurring across Sydney and Canberra with waste workers demanding better working conditions.

Waste management workers have gathered outside of Cleanaway centre in Erskine Park in a bid for shorter shifts and better overtime pay.

The strike is part of 24-hour campaign which will see rubbish uncollected across Sydney, Randwick, Silverwater and Erskine Park.

The 24-hour campaign is set to impact residential areas including Maroubra, Randwick, Alexandria, Coogee, Glebe, Beaconsfield, Forrest Lodge, Barangaroo, Sydney CBD, Millers Point, Dawes Point and the Rocks.

The strike will also impact a number of hospitals across the region.

While the strike commences in Sydney, another strike will run simultaneously in Canberra.

Cleanaway released a statement in response to the strike saying they have been in ongoing negotiations with employees to meet a fair agreement.

"Cleanaway supports the rights of our employees to undertake protected industrial action as part of the enterprise bargaining process," they said.

"Cleanaway has been negotiating with our employees to achieve a fair and reasonable enterprise agreement for all parties.

"Cleanaway entered into bargaining with the TWU in good faith to ensure our employees receive the most fair and reasonable agreement."

